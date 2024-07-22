Pakistan Daily Editor urges media literacy amid technology’s disinformation impact

22 July 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

One of today’s foremost priorities is examining the role of technology in shaping reality, media, and the spread of disinformation, while fostering media literacy among consumers. However, it is crucial to recognize that tools like artificial intelligence, particularly language models, cannot be employed directly in complex geopolitical contexts, such as Pakistan-Azerbaijani relations, as these models follow their own logic and functions.

Hamza Azhar Salam, Editor of Pakistan Daily, articulated these points during the panel discussion titled "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Reality, Media, and Disinformation: Advancing Media Literacy," held as part of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum, Azernews reports.

In his remarks, Hamza Azhar Salam highlighted the significant role of artificial intelligence in enhancing media literacy and combating disinformation. He addressed the dual-edged nature of AI technologies, which can both facilitate the spread of disinformation and serve as a tool for improving media literacy.

Salam stressed that increasing media literacy among consumers is essential for addressing the challenges posed by AI in the digital age.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz