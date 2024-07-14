Commemorating 55th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's political leadership

14 July 2024 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

The "Heart Burning Like a Torch" event commemorated the 55th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's ascension to political leadership at the Heydar Aliyev Museum-Lecture within the Baku Military College under the National Defense University, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The ceremony brought together Ministry of Defense officials, National Defense University professors, teachers, and cadets. The event began with a solemn minute of silence honoring National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, followed by the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Guests explored the museum's exhibition showcasing the rich legacy of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. Speakers highlighted Heydar Aliyev's pivotal role in transforming Azerbaijan's social and political landscape after assuming leadership as the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, propelling the nation to become one of the most advanced within the Soviet Union.

They also emphasized Heydar Aliyev's visionary initiative in establishing the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military High School in 1971, a crucial step in forming the officer corps of the Azerbaijan Army.

The event underscored Heydar Aliyev's elevation to power in June 1993, reflecting on his exceptional contributions to the creation, development, and modernization of the Azerbaijan Army into a formidable force. It also celebrated the Azerbaijan Army's achievements during the Patriotic War under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev's worthy successor, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, culminating in a glorious victory.

The event concluded with a poignant video depicting the life and political legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, followed by performances from soloists of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov.

