Azerbaijan protects and supports its refugees on every step of their journey, MFA

On World Refugee Day, we honour the strength and courage of Azerbaijani refugees, and underline their right for a dignified and secure return to their homes, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.

"Azerbaijan protects and supports its refugees on every step of their journey, and shares their hopes for a secure and inclusive future," the ministry added.

It should be noted that World Refugee Day is an international day established by the United Nations to highlight the problem of refugees around the world. It is celebrated on June 20 every year.

Recall that following the liberation of the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions from Armenian occupation during a 44-day war in 2020, the Azerbaijani government embarked on extensive infrastructure initiatives to restore the region.

In November 2022, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the “First State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s Liberated Territories,” outlining the preparation of 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres) of land in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions for resettlement by 2026. By that same year, approximately 34,500 families are expected to relocate to the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions, necessitating the construction of 34,500 apartments and private houses.

