Members of Hungarian National Assembly view Armenian vandalism in Aghdam [PHOTOS]

18 June 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Members of the Hungarian-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Hungarian National Assembly got acquainted with the traces of Armenian vandalism in Aghdam, as well as the restoration and construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state after the city was liberated from occupation.

Azernews reports, citing AzerTag that the delegation visited the Agdam Juma mosque, and then looked at the remains of the buildings destroyed by the Armenians in the central street of the city. The employee of the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan informed them about the devastation and acts of vandalism, including the destruction of cultural, historical, and religious monuments, caused by the occupying Armenia in the territory of Aghdam region for 30 years. It was reported that the Armenian vandals looted and destroyed the city of Aghdam as well as other cities and villages they occupied. All houses, social facilities and farms were destroyed. After the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, large-scale reconstruction works have been started in the territories freed from occupation.

Later, the delegation that came to the camp of the President's special delegation was given detailed information about the projects implemented and planned in accordance with the Master Plan of Agdam city.

The guests were accompanied by MP Elman Nasirov.

