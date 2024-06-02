Azerbaijan's military attachés’ familiarization visit to a military unit is organized [PHOTOS]

2 June 2024 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a familiarization visit to the one of military units was organized for foreign countries’ military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

First, flowers were laid in front of the bust of the National Leader of the Azerbaijan people Heydar Aliyev, erected in the military unit’s territory, and the memory of the Great Leader was honored.

Then 26 representatives of offices of the military attachés, representing 22 states, were given a briefing on the military unit’s establishment and combat path.

The guests got acquainted with the personnel’s new military uniforms, daily food provision, living conditions, and some combat equipment available in the armament of the military unit.

During the visit, the guests visited the Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum and Museum, the Ganja State Philharmonic named after Fikret Amirov, the Shah Abbas Mosque, the Goygol National Park, as well as residential buildings destroyed in October 2020 during the Armenian armed forces’ missile attack on Ganja city.

The military attachés expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the visit’s high-level organization, as well as for the attention and hospitality shown.

