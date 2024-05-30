FCHAIN supports Ganja Marathon [PHOTOS]

30 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

As you know, on May 26, 2024, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Athletics Federation held a mass running marathon under the slogan "Let's run together" in the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in the historical city of Ganja, Azernews reports.

Participants from the region covered a distance of 6 km in the age category of 16+, and other participants covered a distance of 11 km in the age categories of 18+, 40+, 50+, 60+.

7 employees of Financial Chain Corporation, one of the sponsors of the marathon, participated in the marathon with great enthusiasm.

Always supporting the development of sports in the country, the corporation was one of the sponsors of the Baku-Khankendi Ultra Marathon as well.

FCHAIN Corporation, a global consulting company with a strong presence in Azerbaijan and 14 other countries, proudly supports such initiatives that promote a healthy and active lifestyle. As the main sponsor of Pro Sport Gymnastics Club and young talented gymnast Zuleykha Shabanova FCHAIN Corporation emphasizes the importance of work-life balance and underscores the significance of sports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The corporation believes in investing in the youth as they represent the future, a sentiment reflected in their ongoing commitment to initiatives like the marathon. FCHAIN Corporation’s support to development of sport in the country encapsulates the company’s vision and mission to contribute to a brighter, healthier, and more successful future for the next generation.

