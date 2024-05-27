President of Maldives congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

The Government and the people of the Maldives join me in conveying warm felicitations and sincere good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Azerbaijan, on the joyous occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Let me also extend, Excellency, my personal best wishes for your good health and happiness, and for further progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Mohamed Muizzu

President of the Republic of Maldives"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz