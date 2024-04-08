ADA University and University of Bologna discuss prospects of coop [PHOTOS]

8 April 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Italian Alma Mater, Bologna University Rector Giovanni Molari, and his delegation visited ADA University as part of the Italy-Azerbaijan University project.

According to Azernews, during Rector Molari's visit, which was the second in number, among the main topics of discussion were cooperation in the field of humanities, the teaching of the Italian studies program at ADA University, the "Azerbaijan Studies" program, which includes the cultural heritage, language, history, literature, music, architecture, theatre and cinema studies, and applied arts of Azerbaijan, issues such as teaching with methods that will respond to their challenges, as well as taking advantage of the experience of the University of Bologna to train specialists who will manage cultural institutions. In addition, the sides discussed the organisation of courses on Italian language and culture for students who will study within the Italy-Azerbaijan University project.



Meetings were held with the participation of Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev to discuss this new direction of cooperation in the humanitarian field with the University of Bologna. The parties talked about the current challenges in the mentioned field and the contributions that academic cooperation can make to solve these challenges. Later, discussions continued at the working level at the "Writer's House" Literary Support Fund with the participation of representatives of both universities. In addition, the delegation visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and made a familiarisation trip to several places where historical and religious monuments are preserved.



ADA University's cooperation with the University of Bologna is currently being carried out within the Italy-Azerbaijan University project in the field of agriculture and food sciences, and work in this direction is being diligently continued. It is no coincidence that Rector Giovanni Molari's first visit to ADA University in April 2023 took place on the opening date of the new faculty in this field. This, in turn, indicates the importance of cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food science education.

