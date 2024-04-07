Azerbaijani Army officer, injured in the anti-terror measures dies from injuries

7 April 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Azerbaijani Army officer, severely injured in the anti-terror measures has died from injuries in a medical facility, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On September 19-20, 2023, Lieutenant Bagirov Ulvi Hanifa oglu, an officer of the Azerbaijan Army, who was seriously injured during the anti-terror measures in the Karabakh economic zone, has died on April 7, 2024 in the medical institution where he was treated.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the family and relatives of the martyred officer and asks for patience.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz