Committee Chairman highlights Shusha-Azerbaijani House as pinnacle of Azerbaijani home initiatives worldwide

"Although Azerbaijani homes are being opened in 15 countries around the world, the most beautiful, meaningful, and politically significant is the Shusha-Azerbaijani House."

Azernews reports that these thoughts were expressed by Fuad Muradov, the Chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan, during the opening ceremony of the Shusha-Azerbaijani House held in Kayseri.

He noted that Shusha is the eye of Azerbaijan.

"As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood is not only for today but also for the future. Every region of Turkiye is native to us. Shusha-Azerbaijan House, which we inaugurated today, is the 29th such project supported by our state."

The chairman of the committee thanked the mayors of Kayseri, Talas, and Azerbaijani associations operating in Kayseri for supporting the opening of "Shusha" Azerbaijan House.

