Azerbaijan demonstrates model of global peace

17 March 2024 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

With the backdrop of the fourth industrial revolution ushering in a new era of transformation, the developed nations of the world—particularly those capable of maintaining their military and economic stability—have become active participants in international projects and the focal point of the emerging new order. They are thus attempting to ascertain their place and pursue their interests across the spectrum.

The more than two-year-long Russian-Ukrainian war has had a profound effect on the international relations system and is substantially impeding the development of a new political architecture. Global peace is greatly threatened by issues pertaining to the security of people living in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and the Red Sea, the European Union's eastward expansion policy, the rampant criminality in Latin America, the competition between China and the United States for economic dominance, and conflict hotspots around the globe that are still unresolved.

Due to these threats, international organizations—such as specialized international think tanks—as well as heads of state, government, and foreign ministry are being forced to convene and negotiate on how to maintain the sustainability of the international peace system in the face of a collapsing global community.

These politicians are well aware that fostering constructive discussion via peace is currently the only way to end all conflicts, better organize a new architecture of peace, and protect the interests of powerful nations militarily and economically.

Taking into consideration the interests of the people who live on its historical lands, the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has a 30-year modern political history, in turn, shows sensitivity to global challenges and contributes to the preservation of its independence and sovereignty as well as the achievement of sustainable peace in the world.

It is no accident that Baku is the host city of the Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center since 2013. This event, which has already established an annual tradition, enables a more thorough examination of numerous significant global topics. I would like to draw attention to the fact that the forum's membership, geographic reach, and intellectual capacity all rise year over year.

More than 400 people from 68 countries are present at the XI Global Baku Forum on the theme "The Restoration of the Destroyed World," which got underway on March 14, 2024. Among them are high-ranking officials from several nations as well as leaders of international organizations. Herein lies a striking illustration of faith in the determination and humanity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and, undoubtedly, in President Ilham Aliyev.

During the Forum's opening ceremony, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized that the world is changing rapidly and alerted the attendees to the fact that regional events are becoming more global in nature and that local events are becoming more significant in their own regions. Consequently, the 44-day Second Karabakh-Patriotic War, which concluded with Azerbaijan's victory in 2020, and the one-day local counterterrorism operations carried out in 2023 not only altered the political landscape of the South Caucasus but also demonstrated the possibility of resolving conflicts that appear insurmountable on a global scale.

In the last three years, Azerbaijan has destroyed or taken as prized property Armenian military hardware, including heavy machinery and armored vehicles valued at about six billion US dollars: five billion US dollars in 2020 and one billion US dollars in 2023. This will stop these weapons from being used against civilians and for military purposes going forward and help bring about peace in the region and around the world.

Therefore, the president of Azerbaijan's speech at the XI Global Baku Forum and the ideas he expressed call for simplifying current strategies, taking into account the interests of all peoples, and working toward the organization of a sustainable peace system. The ideas of President İlham Aliyev are further evidence that Azerbaijan serves as a global herald for security and peace.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

