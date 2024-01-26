Record number of NGO representatives to observe presidential elections

26 January 2024 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Non-governmental organisations are closely involved in ensuring the transparency of the presidential elections to be held on February 7, and high activity has been recorded in their applications as election observers, Azernews reports, citing Secki-2024.az.

According to the received information, 6045 people representing NGOs, civil society institutions, and public associations already operating in Azerbaijan have been presented with observation cards to monitor the presidential elections.

It is worth noting that the number of NGOs that will observe the entire territory of the republic on election day has increased by about 4 times compared to the presidential elections held in 2018.

A record number of NGOs participating in the monitoring process was also recorded. Thus, the observers of this category participating in the direct monitoring of the current presidential elections cover a total of 78 NGOs.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be conducted in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. It is the first presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan after restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty. A total of 7 candidates have been registered to run for the presidential elections.

