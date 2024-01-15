Explosion occurs in furniture store in Baku [VIDEO]

15 January 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

An explosion occurred in a furniture store located on S.S.Akhundov street, Binagadi district, Baku city.

Azernews reports that the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Special Risk Rescue Service, and the forces of the Baku Regional Center were immediately involved in the area.

Currently, Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov and employees of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Prosecutor General's Office, Deputy Minister of Emergencies, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev have arrived at the area where the explosion and fire took place in the shop in Binagadi district of Baku.

The fire is still going on in the area.

