Passenger trains run according to schedule - Azerbaijani Railways

14 January 2024 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is taking necessary measures to ensure the timely and safe delivery of passengers and goods to the apartment, as well as the uninterrupted movement of trains due to the snowy weather conditions observed in the capital Baku and the regions.

Azernews reports that, according to the information given by Azerbaijani Railways, passenger trains are currently moving according to the schedule, the process of receiving, transporting and sorting goods at the border is being carried out.

Cleaning of snow, sprinkling of salt on platforms and crossings using special equipment, construction of specially covered paths for comfortable and safe movement of passengers in stations with slippery floors are carried out regularly in the service areas belonging to Azerbaijani Railways.

In addition to the center, cleaning works are also carried out at platforms and stations operating in the vicinity of Baku and the regions.

Taking preventive measures is carried out intensively from night hours.

