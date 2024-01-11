President: This year, five more cities will see return of former IDPs

11 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

“All these infrastructure projects allow us the opportunity to return a larger number of former IDPs to their ancestral lands this year, and there are five cities they will return to this year – the cities of Shusha, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Khankendi, and Khojaly,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Azernews reports.

“Former IDPs are expected to return to the cities of Aghdam, Zangilan and Gubadli in 2025,” the head of state pointed out.

