US Secretary of State's position on religious freedom in Azerbaijan is biased

5 January 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Secretary of Baku Diocesan Administration, Rector of Holy Mirgorod Women's Archimandrite Cathedral Alexei Nikonorov said that the position of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinke on religious freedom in Azerbaijan is absolutely biased, Azernews reports.

It should be reminded that exactly two months ago on the air of the American news channel Fox News, the president of a certain "International Christian Concern" Jeff King has already presented a report on the "chase of the year" and that in 2023 he will be among the top 10 countries "on the scale of persecution of Christians".

It is clear to the erudite reader that a large number of Western, mainly American human rights organisations do not have sufficient bureaucracy and infrastructure to obtain and process their own reliable information on religious freedom in a given country using their own analytical strategies.

They rely on information from a variety of diverse, not always reliable and often biased sources and analysts, including contradictory sources. Such data naturally do not contain the honest positions of the informants. And not surprisingly, these results often have nothing to do with reality," he said.

Archimandrite Alexis Nikonorov believes that behind the statements of the US Secretary of State are anti-Azerbaijani lobbyists interested in discrediting Azerbaijan, creating its negative image in front of international political and public structures.

"Our country has accumulated centuries-old unique experience of peaceful coexistence and interaction of Muslim, Christian and Jewish population, joint creative activity. It is a unique phenomenon that Azerbaijan has practically no problems hindering the development of inter-religious dialogue at the everyday level between ordinary citizens in many states and societies," he explained.

Archimandrite Alexis Nikonorov emphasised that Azerbaijan pays special attention to cultural diversity in society and acts as a guarantor of the rights and freedoms of every citizen, regardless of their religious and national affiliation.

"The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan ensures equality of all citizens before the law, regardless of their nationality, religion and language. At the same time, the State provides comprehensive support to non-Muslim communities in their legally established activities and promotes interreligious and multicultural dialogue. It is no secret that during the 30-year territorial conflict in the Karabakh region there appeared forces wishing to give this conflict a religious tinge. But thanks to the wisdom of our people, the political will of Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, the religious leader of the Muslims of the Caucasus, as well as the mediating role of the Russian Orthodox Church, all such attempts were completely stopped.

It is obvious that Azerbaijan's successes, full restoration of territorial integrity, unity of society and other positive factors do not give rest to our enemies who are interested in weakening the political position of our country and its obvious leading role in the South Caucasus. They are trying to present Azerbaijan's success in liberating its territory from occupation as a struggle between Christians and pan-Turkist forces. It is no secret that by Christians we mean the earning of political forces on "refugees" of purely Armenian population resettled from the Karabakh region to the neighbouring republic.

Thus, the position voiced by Antoni Blinke seems completely plausible and biased. I am confident that this will not prevent Azerbaijan from moving forward, strengthening its political and economic power through full consolidation of public and civil institutions, continuing to show an example of inter-religious and inter-ethnic relations," Archimandrite Alexis Nikonorov said.

On 4 January, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the inclusion of a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, in the "watch list" for observance of religious freedom.

