Polling stations established in Azerbaijani embassies abroad

1 January 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Polling stations are established in diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan in foreign countries.

According to information, preparations are being made in Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions and consulates in order to ensure the electoral rights of Azerbaijani citizens living in foreign countries in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections. For this purpose, polling stations are being created.

Following the Election Code, polling stations are established in diplomatic missions and consulates where the number of consularly registered voters exceeds 50.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 this year.

​---

