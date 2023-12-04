Armenians set most of the mine-traps against ordinary citizens - ANAMA

4 December 2023 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

In the liberated areas, 147,988 hectares of land were polluted with landmines and unexploded military ammunition at a high level, and 675,570 hectares of land were at a medium level, Azernews reports, citing Deputy director of the Education, International and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Demining Agency (ANAMA) Farhad Isayev telling at a round table on Protecting the Human Rights of Disabled People and Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that among the explosive devices found are mines manufactured in Armenia in 2021. These were also transported to our territory by illegal Armenian units.

"Residential settlements were also dismantled and moved. In addition to mines, booby traps and explosive devices were also used in our territories. Most of the traps were set against ordinary citizens," he added.

