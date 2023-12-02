Fourth meeting of political consultations between Azerbaijan FMs and Bulgaria took place [PHOTOS]

2 December 2023 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

The fourth meeting of political consultations between Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers and the Republic of Bulgaria was held in Sofia, Azernews reports.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and the delegation of the Republic of Bulgaria by Deputy Foreign Minister Tihomir Stoychev.

During the consultations the current situation and prospects of development of bilateral relations in political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within international organisations were discussed.

The sides stressed the importance of the high-level reciprocal visits in the development of bilateral relations, noting that the visits expected next year will make an additional contribution to the current dynamics of cooperation.

The mechanisms of strategic dialogue and political consultations between the two countries, as well as the activity of the Joint Commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria were highlighted.

The other side was informed about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the mine threat in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the large-scale reconstruction, restoration and urban development works carried out by our country, as well as the implementation of the State Programme "Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Detailed exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest took place during the meeting.

During the visit to the Republic of Bulgaria, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Mrs Maria Gabriel, Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Mr Boyko Borisov and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria on Foreign and Security Policy Mr Dragomir Zakov held meetings.

---

