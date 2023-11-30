Session of Azerbaijani-Armenian Commission on Delimitation begins

30 November 2023 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, will discuss issues of the delimitation of borders between the two countries. The meeting of the deputy prime ministers will be held at the Gazakh-Ijavan border, Azernews reports.

Recall that, on November 21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reacted to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and said that Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku.

The statement noted that the Armenian side reaffirms its political will to make efforts to normalise relations with Azerbaijan as well as to establish peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

It should be noted that official Baku said that Azerbaijan is ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz