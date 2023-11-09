Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid convoy delivered to Ukraine [PHOTOS]

9 November 2023 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Electrical equipment sent as humanitarian aid by Azerbaijan to address Ukraine's requests in connection with the current crisis, to restore a stable electricity supply to the affected areas, arrived in the country, Azernews reports.

A ceremony for the transfer of humanitarian aid held in the Khmelnytskyi region of Ukraine involved the Azerbaijani Embassy's Counselor Sabir Rzayev, Petr Lutsiv from Ukrainian Energy Ministry and media representatives.

Rzayev noted that in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023, the humanitarian cargo supplied by Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry includes over 555,000 meters of electric cables and wires.

The humanitarian commodities were sent by a convoy of 14 trucks to assist in the restoration of sustainable electrical supply to the impacted territories.

Expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for the assistance provided, Lutsiv noted that today cable products were again received from friendly Azerbaijan.

“We are extremely grateful to our colleagues from Azerbaijan and the entire Azerbaijani people for their invaluable assistance. We highly appreciate the support provided to Ukraine in such a difficult time for us,” he added.

Azerbaijan previously also sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of electrical equipment. It has already donated more than $33 million in humanitarian help to Ukraine in response to the crisis, including assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

A total of 154 Ukrainian youngsters afflicted by the armed conflict and who have lost family members have been sent to Azerbaijan for medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation as part of the humanitarian help. The "Linguist" Humanitarian Lyceum named after Zarifa Aliyeva, which was devastated as a result of military actions in Irpin, has been totally repaired, and Azerbaijan is currently doing extensive reconstruction work on a number of social facilities severely damaged there.

