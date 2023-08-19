Community: We strongly condemn arrest of person just for speaking Turkish in Armenia

19 August 2023 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the attack and arrest of a man by the police in the Karvansar (Ijevan) district of Armenia just because he spoke Turkish, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"We, the Western Azerbaijan Community, the organization representing the Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia, strongly condemn the recent attack and detention by the police of a person just for speaking Turkish in the Karvansara (Ijevan) district of Armenia.

This incident is another notorious indicator of racism and xenophobia deeply embedded in the state policy and society of Armenia, which was the main reason for the forced expulsion of all Azerbaijanis from the country in 1987-1991.

We urge the international community to condemn this incident and put pressure on Armenia to end its racist policy, create a tolerant environment in the country and ensure the safe and dignified return of the expelled Azerbaijanis.

We also call on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to deal with the aforementioned incident and take the necessary steps to protect the rights of the person who is being persecuted."

