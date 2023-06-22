Azerbaijan Army prevents construction of military engineering fortification by Armenians

22 June 2023 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

On June 22, at 02:15, the units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire from their positions located in the direction of Brun settlement of the Gorus district at the positions of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Ahmadli settlement of Lachin district, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Besides, from 23:05 on June 21 to 08:15 on June 22, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in areas of Khojavand, Shusha and Khojaly districts were subjected to fire intermittently from small arms by members of illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent was temporarily stationed.

Adequate response measures have been taken by our departments in all the directions mentioned.

Also, members of illegal Armenian armed groups tried to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijani Army positions located in the directions of Aghdam and Khojaly districts under the name of agricultural works.

As a result of urgent measures taken by units of the Azerbaijani Army, the engineering works were immediately stopped.

