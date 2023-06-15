Azerbaijan Army's position fired by illegal Armenian armed groups with mortars

15 June 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

On June 15, starting from 11:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using mortars and various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's positions, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned direction.

---

