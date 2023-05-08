Azerbaijani FM visits Lithuania

8 May 2023 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has kicked off an official visit to the Republic of Lithuania, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov will hold meetings with state officials of Lithuania, as well as co-chair the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz