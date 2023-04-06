Azerbaijan declares four Iranian embassy employees "persona-non-grata"

6 April 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Four employees of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan were declared "persona-non-grata" by the Azerbaijani government, Azernews reports per Foreign Ministry.

In relation to this, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The envoy was informed that the decision was made due to their activities that were inconsistent with the diplomatic status and contrary to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Besides, those persons were requested to return to Iran within 48 hours.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador was strongly displeased with the provocative activity shown by his country in relation to Azerbaijan.

The tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan spiraled after the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran's Tehran.

