Day 98: Azerbaijani eco-activists' vigil on Lachin–Khankendi road stands tall [PHOTOS]

19 March 2023 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers' peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag and Damirli ones located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, is underway.

On the 98th day back-to-back, the protesters performed the national anthem of Azerbaijan early in the morning.

They continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian, calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

As regards the passage of vehicles for humanitarian purposes, the movement of various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys are being ensured with no hindrance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz