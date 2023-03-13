France's shameful colonial policy new disaster for planet

13 March 2023 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

A few weeks ago, President Ilham Aliyev's strong critical views on France at the Summit-Level Contact Group meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement has come back to the agenda again.

“Unfortunately, nowadays, we observe a rising tendency towards neo-colonialism. NAM, which came into existence due to the historical decolonization process, should unify its efforts toward completely eliminating this shameful page of mankind.”

Although some people associate the president’s words with France's support of pro-Armenian policy, the main stories of the world media about France today shed more light on the facts about French policy.

So, an article depicting France's racist behavior on Britain’s Guardian news website has attracted the attention of thousands of anti-imperialist nations, members of Corsica’s pro-independence party Core in Fronte, and most importantly the island’s inhabitants. The article reads that the island of Corsica, currently a French colonial territory, has been deprived of its native language, and the constitution has come into force on the introduction of only the French language on the island.

What is more shameful is that a court in Corsica has prompted outrage by banning the use of the Corsican language in the island’s local parliament.

Based on its ruling last week, the court in the city of Bastia cited France’s constitution that French was the only language allowed in the exercise of public office.

Corsican, which is close to standard Italian and has about 150,000 native speakers, is considered by the UN’s cultural organization UNESCO to be in danger of becoming extinct.

The verdict last week ruled the Corsican assembly’s custom of allowing the Corsican language for debates was unconstitutional and therefore banned.

However, the ultra-racist policy of France was not satisfied with the abolition of the native language of the island and resorted to adopting some illegal so-called laws that would harm the existence of the island people. It reads in the report that the ruling follows a lawsuit brought by the prefect of Corsica, the one that is the central government’s highest representative on the island, and besides that, it comes as Emmanuel Macron’s administration is talking with local politicians about granting Corsica greater autonomy. Nevertheless, all leading pro-autonomy politicians immediately lashed out at the verdict.

Currently, many leading figures of the island call what is happening far-fetched and demand that their native language be given official status along with French so that it can survive and develop.

Regarding what happens with the island, even the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Dr. Fernand de Varennes, on his official Twitter page, has seriously criticized the law passed on the language of the island calling it stark racism.

Besides, the leader of the Party of the Corsican Nation, Jean-Christophe Angelini, tweeted that the decision “sounds to us like an insult”, also calling it “an injustice and a disgrace”.

Thus, France's insatiable appetite for colonialism becomes the new scourge of our planet. There is no doubt that France's love for Armenians stems from its colonial policy. Unfortunately, this disgraceful political regime, which has one eye on the island of Corsica and the other on the South Caucasus and beyond, either prey on the languages of the oppressed or sows the seeds of discord in the area where it steps.

