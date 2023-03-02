Azerbaijani eco-activists' vigil on major Karabakh road stands tall for over 80 days

2 March 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

For over 80 days, Azerbaijani eco-activists have been persistently and resolutely picketing on the major road leading to the Armenian border from Karabakh, urging the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region to live up to the obligations, enshrined in the November 10, 2020, peace deal and end the illegal exploitation of mineral resources in areas beyond Baku's temporary control.

Their determination has already yielded results and the separatists are gradually coming to terms that the outcome of the 44-day war cannot be rewritten and Azerbaijan's complete sovereignty over the whole of the territories cannot be re-challenged anymore.

One of Azerbaijan's major demands was to oust the bogus state minister of the separatist Karabakh and this has already happened thus the road is open to Baku's contacts with natives of Karabakh's Armenian minority. On March 1, the Azerbaijani special representative had a meeting in Karabakh with delegates of the ethnic Armenians, and the process started and will undoubtedly bring to fruition as no arguments can take away Azerbaijan's firm determination to end the 30-year-long bloody page and make a fresh start and lead the way towards rebuilding, reconstruction and accomplishment of mega projects the region is now witnessing.

In the meantime, graphic pictures and video clips as well as eye-witness reports of foreign reporters from the venue of the protest are a vivid indication that the road functions as usual for humanitarian needs and will be so until checkpoints are erected on the border to check incoming and outgoing goods to keep the region away from scenarios plotted in back rooms of states with evil intentions.

As of March 2, reports available by now show that over 50 Russian vehicles have passed the control point of the Azerbaijani eco-activists unhindered.

The vigorous vigil dates back to December 12, 2022, and to this day, the picketers have not altered their motive in compelling the Russian peacekeepers to provide access to the Qizilbulag and Damirli deposits in Karabakh for Azerbaijani experts to assess their current state and possible impact on the regional environment.

