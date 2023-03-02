President: As chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, our goal is to defend justice and international law

2 March 2023 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

As the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, our goal is to defend justice and international law.

Azernews reports that on March 2, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made his speech at the Summit meeting of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on the fight against COVID-19 in Baku.

The head of state said that immediately after the start of the pandemic, it was the Non-Aligned Movement that took the initiative to mobilize global efforts against COVID-19.

