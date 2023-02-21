President Erdogan meets Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-hit zones [VIDEO]

21 February 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani volunteers carrying out earthquake relief works in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the president expressed his gratitude to the volunteers, who in turn conveyed their condolences.

To recap, hundreds of Azerbaijani volunteers have been working in tent camps in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, Hatay and Adiyaman districts, where they provided assistance to thousands of earthquake survivors, as well as hundreds of children in a vulnerable position.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake without a call for aid.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions of Turkiye with young volunteers on the scene to provide survivors with aid.

