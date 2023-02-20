Azerbaijan, Georgia mull prospect of military co-opt [PHOTO/VIDEO]

20 February 2023 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

On February 20, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, prior to the meeting the guest visited the Martyrs’ Alley and paid tribute to the memory of martyrs.

The official meeting was held at the Headquarter in Baku. General-Colonel K. Valiyev greeted the guests and expressed his pleasure to see them in Azerbaijan.

Touching on traditional friendship and mutual trust between Azerbaijanis and Georgians, Karim Valiyev that the meetings of the heads of states play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He also noted that the relations in the military field along with other fields are in progress.

In turn, Major General G. Matiashvili expressed his satisfaction and noted the importance of such meetings in expansion of mutual relations and further strengthening the relations between two countries.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues of peace and security in the region, further expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational fields and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and trilateral cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, as well as on increasing the intensity of joint exercises and working meetings.

In the end, the Georgian delegation visited the Combat Operation Center, met with the military personnel and got acquainted with the created conditions.

