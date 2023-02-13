President: In a short period of time, eight blocks of Mingachevir Power Station were completely reconstructed

13 February 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

“Over the years, infrastructure becomes obsolete. The reconstruction of the Mingachevir Power Station was one of the priority issues, and the process of a complete overhaul of the station began on my instruction in 2018,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

The president further added: “In a short period of time, eight blocks were completely reconstructed and put into use. Thus, in 2020, the station, as they say, started working again with its original generating capacity of 2,400 megawatts. I should also note that as a result of the restoration and reconstruction work, more than 600 megawatts of lost power was restored, which in itself is tantamount to the construction of a new large station.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz