Azerbaijani Army & NATO joint training program kicks off [PHOTO]

The Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group's training course has started in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2023 of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry with NATO, the training course on the subject of "Operations assessment at all levels of warfare" was conducted by the Dutch Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group.

The National Defense University's training course attendees received a briefing and in-depth explanations of the mobile training scenarios, tasks, and purposes.

The course will cover a variety of topics, including briefings on NATO and military cooperation, NATO operations planning process, NATO operations assessment, NATO operations analysis systems, comprehensive approach, etc.

The course, which will run until February 10 of this year, is being attended by servicemen from various Azerbaijani Army units.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has enabled NATO and individual allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.

