On Day 30 Azerbaijani eco-activists set to go ahead with picketing of major Karabakh road [PHOTO]

10 January 2023 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks Day 30 since the Azerbaijani eco-activists staged open-ended protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road near Shusha against illegal mining of the natural resources in areas under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers, Azernews reports.

So far the picketing of the major road has not caused any problems for vehicles and they pass unhindered as before, which vividly disproves the Armenian propaganda campaign. As reports from the scene so far indicate, a total of 7 vehicles have already passed through this territory this morning, with four of them belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Notably, two more ICRC vehicles have driven along the road, moving from Khankendi city in the Lachin direction, as well as traveling backward.

The failure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to prevent the illicit exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh has resulted in the ongoing protest on the major road that passes by Shusha. As a result of the December 3 and 7, 2022, talks with the Russian peacekeeping command, a delegation comprising specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company was to conduct a preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh, where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, as well as related environmental and other problems.

However, due to the inaction of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not take place and resulted in the continuous protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists, thus paving the way for the birth of a new movement.

