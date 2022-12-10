Azerbaijan making great efforts to revive Karabakh region

10 December 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is making great efforts to revive the Karabakh region, CEO of Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper, Jean-Michel Brun told Trend during his visit to Karabakh as part of a foreign delegation.

"I came to Aghdam for the first time on May 21 last year and saw only destruction. To date, I am impressed and very happy, because thanks to the restoration work, Agdam seems to be coming to life," he said.

He noted that last year he visited the Aghdam mosque and even climbed the minaret.

"At the moment, Azerbaijan is restoring this beautiful mosque. A lot of work is also being done on the construction of infrastructure, housing and roads, great efforts are being made to restore the wonderful Karabakh region," Jean-Michel Brun added.

