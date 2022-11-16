Secret withdrawal of funds from cards to be considered theft in Azerbaijan - resolution

16 November 2022 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Secret withdrawal of funds from bank cards will be considered theft instead of fraud, the press service of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan told Trend on November 15.

According to the press service, this resolution was adopted at a regular meeting of the Constitutional Court’s Plenum chaired by Farhad Abdullayev.

At the meeting, based on the appeal of the Ganja Court of Appeal, it was decided to consider articles 177 and 178 of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code in part I of article 25 of the country's Constitution and articles 318 and 391.8-1 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz