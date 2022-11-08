Azerbaijan promoting lasting peace to bring calm & tranquility to South Caucasus

8 November 2022 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 5, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at an event dedicated to the November 8 Victory Day, Azernews reports.

In remarks, the foreign minister said that Azerbaijan took various unilateral measures to maintain peace, adding that 1,700 bodies of slain servicemen were handed over to Armenia.

"Armenia has a different attitude, which has continued for the past 30 years. Since the first Karabakh war, there is no information about the fate of almost 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis," Bayramov reminded.

He added that Armenia had evicted Azerbaijanis from their native lands as part of an ethnic cleansing campaign.

“Armenia's destructive moves being demonstrated under the influence of third parties is unacceptable and Azerbaijan would resolutely suppress all provocations,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The top diplomat added Armenia had pursued aggressive policies against Azerbaijan in the late 1980s early 1990s by occupying 20% of its territories.

“For 30 years, relevant resolutions were adopted within the framework of numerous international organizations, including four resolutions of the UN Security Council, on the former conflict, but Armenia continued the policy of occupation, ignoring these resolutions,” he said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan's position on the future of the region is well-known and it is about normalizing the relations on the basis of international law.

"Two years ago, our glorious army, people, united in a single fist around President Ilham Aliyev, demonstrated their power, struggle, and our lands were liberated from occupation," he concluded.

