Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: October 24 - 30

31 October 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The week's major news in the country includes the upcoming meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian officials in early November in hopes of speeding up activities of border commissions; Baku's handover of bodies of 10 Armenian servicemen over to Yerevan; TRACECA official optimistic statement about Azerbaijan's role as a transport hub in an interview with Azernews; Baku's hosting the 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum; Azerbaijan's patriotic films on realities of 44-day second Karabakh war; Azerbaijani female grandmaster's performance in the world champion, etc.

HIGHLIGHTS

NATION

Azerbaijani, Armenian officials to meet in November in hopes of speeding up activities of border commissions

Azerbaijani and Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan respectively will meet in Brussels in the first week of November.

Can Georgia be a platform for direct Baku-Yerevan talks?

The idea of Georgia hosting direct Azerbaijani-Armenian talks is neither new nor unprecedented. On 16 July, the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, met in Tbilisi, via the good offices of their Georgian counterpart, Ilia Darchiashvili.

Lachin Corridor’s legal regime begs rethinking

The idea of tying the Lachin Corridor up with the overland passage connecting Azerbaijan’s main part with its Nakchivan exclave predates the Second Karabakh War. Back then, the proposition was that “the territorial status of the former Nagorno-Karabakh” and the route linking that with Armenia and what was later became to be known as the Zangazur Corridor form a web of interdependence, which Baku and Yerevan could utilise as a quid-pro-quo arrangement in order to achieve long-term peace.

Restoration of peace & harmony in South Caucasus holy mission of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Baku on October 27 ahead of his unilaterally confirmed meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi on October 31 under the aegis of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Azerbaijanis protest Armenian war crimes in Brussels

Azerbaijanis held a peaceful picket outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels to bring awareness to Armenian war crimes.

Iranian official: IRGC's drills not directed against neighboring states

The military exercises of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) taking place in the province of West Azerbaijan are not directed against neighboring countries in the South Caucasus, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated.

State Dep: US committed to Azerbaijani-Armenian peace negotiations

The US is committed to peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. He made the remarks during the Department Press Briefing on October 25.

Baku urges Moscow to take firm measures against anti-Azerbaijani provocations by Russian media

Baku has urged Moscow to take prompt measures against Russian mass media outlets engaged in anti-Azerbaijani provocations.

Baku urges int’l community to compel Armenia to honor commitments

Baku has urged the international community to exert pressure on Armenia to ensure that it fulfills its international obligations.

Azerbaijan eyes procurement of new weapons from Turkiye

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov attended the opening ceremony of the Saha Expo Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul on October 25.

Baku hands bodies of 10 Armenian servicemen over to Yerevan

Baku has returned the bodies of 10 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan.

Azerbaijani media attending XVIII OANA General Assembly in Tehran

Tehran is playing host to the XVIII General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) with Emin Aliyev, editor-in-chief of Azerbaijani leading news outlet Trend in the presence.

Preparations for Putin-initiated Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in the pipeline - Spokesperson

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitri Peskov has confirmed that preparations for a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the mediation of Vladimir Putin are already in the pipeline.

The mystery of Caspian Atlantis

Now that the Caspian Sea level has slightly dropped, people are speculating about the mythical Baku Atlantis - the Sabayil castle, the foundation of which can be seen from the opposite side of the Ferris Wheel, or Baku Eye. The Sabayil fortification has a history dating back to 1230.

BUSINESS

TRACECA's official upbeat about Azerbaijan's role as transportation hub

In an exclusive interview with Azernews, National Secretary of TRACECA in Azerbaijan Rufat Bayramov spoke about the country’s role as a transportation hub, the volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of TRACECA, the impact of new infrastructure projects in liberated territories on the cargo transportation volume, as well as about current and planned projects of TRACECA.

Azerbaijan, Pakistan ink MoU on cooperation in space sector

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos and Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the space sector.

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink protocol of intent in social sector

Azerbaijan’s State Fund for Social Protection under the Labour and Social Security Ministry and Uzbekistan’s Extrabudgetary Pension Fund under the Finance Ministry have signed a protocol of intent. The document was signed by State Social Protection Fund Chairman Himalay Mamishov and Extrabudgetary Pension Fund Executive Director Abdulaziz Khaydarov during the World Social Security Forum in Morocco.

Azerbaijan participating in World Social Security Forum in Morocco

Azerbaijan is participating in the World Social Security Forum underway in Marrakech, Morocco, on October 24-28. The country is represented at the international forum by a delegation, headed by State Social Protection Fund Chairman Himalay Mamishov.

Baku plays host to 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum

The 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum has kicked off in Baku. Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and a number of other high-ranking officials are participating in the forum.

Baku, Moscow discuss infrastructure modernization at checkpoints

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed the modernization of the infrastructure at the checkpoints. The discussion took place during a meeting between the representatives of the two countries headed by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran considering uniting power systems

Work is underway to examine the possibilities of combining the power grids of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said. He made the remarks at a meeting with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji on the margins of the ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Cairo.

CULTURE

Azerbaijan's patriotic films on realities of 44-day second Karabakh war

Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War has been reflected in the local film industry products. Many patriotic films have been made since Azerbaijan liberated its territories from the Armenian occupation. Among them are documentaries such as "Shusha, you are free!", "We", "Fulya" and others. The films eventually caught public attention.

Baku playing host to exhibition of Latvian artists

The National Carpet Museum is playing host to an exhibition​"Two Juliuses", named after the art contest of the same name being held in Gulbene​ since 2018.

Grammy nominee leaves Baku audience in awe

Israeli musician Avi Avital is the first mandolin soloist to be nominated for the prestigious international Grammy Award.

Azerbaijani Union of Writers holds congress, re-electing chairman

The XIII Congress of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers was held at the State Academic National Drama Theater.

Azerbaijani artist represents country at Business Art Fair

Mehri Guliyeva, an Azerbaijani artist living in France, has represented the country at Business Art Fair in Paris.

Azerbaijan promotes national culture in Japan

Azerbaijan has taken part in the International Cooperation Festival in Japan.

Huseyn Javid: Founder of national romantic poetry, verse drama & tragedy genres

The truth that Javid relied on had only one meaning: to see his people, his nation free and happy, and his homeland among the civilized nations. On his quest for this truth, Javid confronted the harsh limits and barriers of age. His artistic thinking and writings are one of the invaluable examples of Azerbaijan’s cultural history.

Keygubad Mosque: Lost artifact of early Azerbaijani architecture

What distinguishes Baku from Azerbaijan’s other ancient cities is its establishment as a religious center and a holy city since its foundation. The area surrounded by the fortress wall of the not-so-big Old City is abundant with religious architectural monuments - mosques, and tombs, as well as traces of churches and fire-worshipping temples that attract attention.

Firidun bay Kocharli: Great intellectual of Azerbaijani literary thinking

Firidun bay Kocharli, who dedicated 40 years of his life to the education and progress of his nation, enjoys a special place in the history of Azerbaijani literature.

SPORTS

Azerbaijani female grandmaster becomes world champion

Govhar Beydullayeva has gone down in history as the first woman grandmaster to become the world champion among 20-year-olds in the history of Azerbaijani chess.

F1 Baku race gathers 60 million fans

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a great success and triggered favorable reactions.

Azerbaijani shooter wins silver at world championship

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev has grabbed a silver medal at the 2022 ISSF Shooting World Championship Rifle/Pistol held in Cairo, Egypt.

WORLD

South Korean popular BTS band members to do mandatory military service

Big Hit Entertainment, which manages K-pop boy band BTS, has announced that all seven members are enlisting in the South Korean military to fulfill mandatory military service.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

