Azerbaijan, Pakistan ink MoU on cooperation in space sector [PHOTO]

24 October 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos and Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the space sector, Azernews reports.

The memorandum provides for cooperation in various directions in this sector. This includes joint actions in space science, technologies, solutions, capacity building, and exchange of experience.

Azercosmos’s Board Chairman Samaddin Asadov noted that the memorandum is important in terms of improving space services, and further expanding the space program, including the development of spatial information between the two countries.

For his turn, SUPARCO’s Chairman Amer Nadeem emphasized that the memorandum will create ample opportunities for joint activities for the benefit of the countries’ prosperous development and future.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz