Azerbaijani shooter wins silver at world championship [PHOTO]

27 October 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev has grabbed a silver medal at the 2022 ISSF Shooting World Championship Rifle/Pistol held in Cairo, Egypt, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

Ruslan Lunev secured the medal in the individual 25m center fire pistol men event.

The 1st ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Shooting Championships was held in 78 events.

Ruslan Lunev is an Azerbaijani sports shooter. He is the son of Azerbaijani Olympic bronze medalist Irada Ashumova and her husband and coach Vladimir Lunev.

Lunev competed in the men's 10-meter air pistol event at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

He qualified to represent Azerbaijan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the men's 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event.

