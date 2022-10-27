Firidun bay Kocharli: Great intellectual of Azerbaijani literary thinking

27 October 2022 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Firidun bay Kocharli, who dedicated 40 years of his life to the education and progress of his nation, enjoys a special place in the history of Azerbaijani literature.

Kocharli, who made exceptional contributions to the growth of literary studies in the XX century, is one of the philosophers revered by Azerbaijanis today. He will be remembered as a theorist, translator, pioneer in the press and theater sectors, educator, and, most significantly, a wonderful citizen and devotee driven by national ideas.

Born on January 26, 1863, in the city of Shusha, Firidun bay Kocharli received his primary education at Mirza Karim Munshizada's school. His father Ahmad bay's great interest and passion for science, education, and enthusiasm encouraged his son to study at a best school of his time.

Despite his father's wishes, Firidun bay entered the Russian school in his hometown. He grabbed the attention of Russian pedagogue A. Chernyayevsky, who was traveling across the Caucasus at the time, gathering promising young people for the Gori Teachers' Seminary. Firidun bay studied at the seminary from 1879 to 1885. After graduating from the seminary, he taught at the Erivan gymnasium for a while.

In Erivan, he was recognized for more than just being a teacher. Firidun bay, a Gori Teachers' Seminary graduate, arranged theater performances in Erivan at the age of 23. As an educator and cultural figure, he organized literary nights with local intellectual Mirza Mohammad Gamarli in Erivan for almost 10 years, bringing together young people interested in poetry and literature, and educated them.

Firidun bay, who worked as a translator while also teaching at the Erivan gymnasium, began translating Pushkin, Lermontov, Koltsov, and others' works into the Azerbaijani language. Kocharli was the first person to translate Mirza Fatali Akhundzada's short story "Deceived Stars" into Russian. He also wrote the first comments on the relationship between Azerbaijani and Russian literature.

After leaving Erivan, Kocharli returned to the seminary where he had studied and taught from 1895 to 1918. In 1910, he was hired as a temporary lecturer in the Gori Teachers' Seminary's Azerbaijani department. The Teacher's Seminary in Gazakh was established thanks to the lengthy efforts of Firidun bay Kocharli, who assisted his compatriots in studying at the seminary throughout the years he worked there.

Thanks to his broad knowledge of classical Azerbaijani literature, strong scientific-theoretical understanding, and exquisite taste, Firidun bay was able to assess each writer's originality in his unique way. He also authored several studies on poets, such as Muhammad Fuzuli, Molla Panah Vagif, Gasim bay Zakir, and Seyid Azim Shirvani. He wrote interesting works that reflect his literary-critical and realistic views on poets and writes, such as Mirza Fatali Akhundzada, Jalil Mammadguluzada, Yusif Vazir Chamanzaminli, and Mirza Alakbar Sabir.

The eminent literary scholar's scientific endeavor is regarded as one of the most important chapters in Azerbaijan's history. Kocharli’s research "Azerbaijani literature" is one of the works that played a significant role in the development of the nation’s literary studies and has not lost its relevance even today.

Firidun Bey was a dedicated intellectual of his country. He worked tirelessly day and night to educate Azerbaijan's young generations. Therefore, the enemy was concerned about his contributions to the nation's fate.

In May 1920, Kocharli, along with other Musavat Party functionaries, were accused of "treason", "inciting national division", "seizing land and property" and acting as proxies for the previous administration. According to the Kazakh revolutionary committee's presentation to the Ganja emergency committee, the decision was made to shoot Firidun bay without questioning witnesses or taking into account the justifications presented in his favor. The decision was upheld, and the punishment was carried out.

The enemy extinguished the light of the 57-year-old intellectual's life, but it was unable to extinguish the light of his dreams and deeds. The young generations continue to benefit from that light even today.

