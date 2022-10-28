Baku, Moscow discuss infrastructure modernization at checkpoints [PHOTO]

28 October 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed the modernization of the infrastructure at the checkpoints, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the representatives of the two countries headed by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the economic relations between the two countries. Moreover, the members of the delegation also visited several customs-border checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian border.

"Together with members of the delegation, headed by Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Alexei Overchuk, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov, and other colleagues, we have visited several #customs-#border checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian border, held meetings. We have discussed the modernization of the infrastructure at the checkpoints, as well as the #economic relations between the two countries," Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

