Baku hands bodies of 10 Armenian servicemen over to Yerevan

28 October 2022 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Baku has returned the bodies of 10 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media.

Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Aram Torosyan told Armenpress on October 27 that the bodies should be thoroughly examined.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Senior Assistant on Special Assignments Ilgar Safarov said that Azerbaijan released 17 Armenian detainees captured during the suppression of military provocations of Armenia and handed over 133 bodies to Armenia in September.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken prisoner.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz