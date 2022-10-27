F1 Baku race gathers 60 million fans

27 October 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a great success and triggered favorable reactions.

The racing competition through streets of Baku gathered around 60 million spectators in total, according to Formula One Management.

With the global audience of the F1 Baku race being close to 60 million, the number of F1 fans in countries, such as Japan, Poland, Canada, Hungary, and the United States has also significantly increased compared to last year, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

When it comes to social media, the number of followers of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on social media has grown with an increase of 116 percent.

According to the survey conducted among Formula 1 fans, around 74 percent of the respondents hope that Formula 1 continues to race in Baku for a long time.

Some 73 percent of the fans stated that the Baku City Circuit is a great venue for organizing an F1 race, while 74 percent said that the track is good for overtaking. In general, 62 percent of them mentioned that the Baku race is one of their favorite races on the Formula 1 calendar.

Ten teams took part in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, held under the motto "F1 returns: to the track and to the stands!"

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his fifth Grand Prix victory this season.

The Dutch driver finished the eighth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship in one hour, 34 minutes and 5 seconds.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished second in the race followed by Mercedes George Russell, who came third in the 51-lap race.

No concerts were held this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Baku City Circuit (BCC) hosted multiple entertainments for race fans at the Seaside National Park.

After breathtaking success, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has confirmed the dates of the racing competition for 2023.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 will take place in Baku on April 28-30, as planned in the preliminary calendar of the new season.

Meanwhile, Formula 1 is planning to develop a new women's racing series.

As CNBC reports, the championship is planned to run alongside the similarly all-female W Series which has hit financial difficulties, canceling its last 3 events in 2022.

It is believed that the series would form part of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 feeder pyramid, and could come as early as 2023.

F1 would not confirm details of the series but a spokesperson said: "We are committed to ensuring the best possible opportunities for women to get into our sport and to get the skills and experience necessary to get to the top of F1."

