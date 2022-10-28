Azerbaijan promotes national culture in Japan [PHOTO]

28 October 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has taken part in the International Cooperation Festival in Japan, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Representatives of different communities living in Hachioji city participated in the festival, which serves the purpose of promoting cultural diversity, traditions, and good-neighborly and friendly relations.

At the festival, Azerbaijan-Japan Friendship Center showcased a number of exhibits reflecting Azerbaijan's rich culture and history.

The festival guests were also presented with publications about the country, published in Japanese by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the latest issue of the IRS-Isan magazine in Japanese.

Chairman of Azerbaijan-Japan Friendship Center, well-known scientist Khalil Kalantar, and members of the organization spoke in detail about Azerbaijan's geographical position, the country's achievements, and large-scale improvement and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Numerous exhibits, books, magazines, and video clips dedicated to Azerbaijan sparked great interest among festival visitors.

On behalf of the organizer of the festival, Hachioji International Association expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani community that actively participated in the event.

