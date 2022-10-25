Azerbaijani, Armenian officials to meet in November in hopes of speeding up activities of border commissions

25 October 2022 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani and Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan respectively will meet in Brussels in the first week of November, Azernews reports.

The meeting will be held within the framework of the work of the commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and border security.

So far, two meetings of the border delimitation commissions led by the two ministers were held prior to the border clashes that erupted as a result of the Armenian provocation on September 12-14.

Despite the latest Armenian provocations, Baku reaffirmed its readiness for the urgent negotiations between the leaders towards ensuring lasting peace in line with the trilateral statements and the results of the meeting in Brussels.

The second meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian border delimitation commissions took place in Moscow on August 30. Prior to the meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk met with Mustafayev and Grigoryan and expressed support for the commissions' ongoing work.

Then, the parties discussed organizational and procedural issues and exchanged views on the future work of the commissions and the regulation of their joint activities.

The first such meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia occurred on May 24, 2022.

The parties confirmed their willingness to cooperate on delimitation and other matters within the commission's framework. The conference also discussed arranging the joint operations of the commission's organizational and procedural difficulties.

To recap, on May 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed decrees on the creation of border delimitation and security commissions.

