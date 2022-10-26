State Dep: US committed to Azerbaijani-Armenian peace negotiations

26 October 2022 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

The US is committed to peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

He made the remarks during the Department Press Briefing on October 25.

“We’ve encouraged both leaders to meet in whatever format is most useful to them. We believe direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and to reaching lasting peace. It’s why Secretary Blinken brought together his foreign minister counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York City in September, the first time that the two had been in the same room since the recent flare-up of violence,” the official stated.

Further, he noted that it’s up to Armenia and Azerbaijan to decide whether President Putin’s invitation would be helpful or useful to them in pursuit of that lasting peace, taking into account Russia’s policy that “has little respect for its neighbor’s sovereignty and is hardly a reliable, long-term partner”.

“There is ultimately no greater support than the United States for the sovereignty and the independence of the countries in the South Caucasus,” he underlined.

Price stressed that the restoration of Armenia, Azerbaijan’s, and Georgia’s independence in 1991 from the Soviet Union was a seminal event that guaranteed each of these countries the right to pursue their own foreign policy interests independent of Moscow or independent of any other country.

“Our only goal here is to see and to help these countries work together to bring about a comprehensive and lasting peace, and ultimately to save lives,” the spokesperson further added.

