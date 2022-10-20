Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents laid foundation stone for Gumlag railway station in Jabrayil [PHOTO]

20 October 2022 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have laid a foundation stone for Gumlag railway station which is located in the section of Horadiz-Aghband railway line passing through Jabrayil District.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev informed the heads of state of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line and the Gumlag station.

---

