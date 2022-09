16 September 2022 00:38 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his Twitter account on the confident victory of Aghdam's Qarabag football club over the French Nantes at the UEFA Europa League Group Stage.

The post says: "Qarabag (Azerbaijan)-Nantes (France)-3:0. Crushed! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz